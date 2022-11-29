================(world orders review)

GRAPHENE in "MEPIVACAINE" (local anesthetic) INJECT [B.-BRAUN]

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

[WOR mirror] https://www.bitchute.com/video/WBs7yZSkSakN/ [SHARE]

VIDEO DESCRIPTION: MEPIVACAINE is a local anesthetic indicated for local and locoregional anesthesia. A single drop to the OPTICAL MICROSCOPE reveals a large amount of material COMPATIBLE WITH GRAPHENE OXIDE in various patterns very characteristic of it.

Mepivacaine is an anesthetic (numbing medicine) that blocks the nerve impulses that send pain signals to your brain. Mepivacaine is used as a local (in only one area) anesthetic for an epidural or spinal block. It is also used as an anesthetic for dental procedures.

https://www.drugs.com/mtm/mepivacaine.html

[source] https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/AN%C3%81LISIS-MEPIVACAINA-B.-BRAUN:a

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

