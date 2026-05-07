LA is a Horror Show: Why Spencer Pratt is Their Worst Nightmare

Los Angeles was once a world-class city, but is it now a "horror show" beyond saving? In this video, we break down the high-stakes Los Angeles Mayoral race and why the current leadership is failing its citizens. We take a deep dive into Spencer Pratt’s viral, AI-driven campaign ad that portrays the political establishment in a startling new light.

From the surge in property crime and catalytic converter thefts to the controversial responses from city officials, we analyze the disconnect between the ruling ideology and the reality on the streets. Is an outsider with the right intentions better than a "seasoned" politician who oversees decline? We discuss the Joe Rogan endorsement, the Polymarket odds, and why this election might be the last chance to turn LA around.

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