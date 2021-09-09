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ABRIEN AGUIRRE HAWAII COVID WHISTLEBLOWER
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141 views • September 09, 2021
HFSN

Hawaii Free Speech News


Abrien Aguirre worked in Oahu's biggest Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facilities in three separate covid units and he shares what he witnessed which is shocking to say the least.

Update: Abrien was officially fired from his job on August 19 for sharing his truth with us!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZUsFl7WG4ThX/
Abrien sacrificed his occupation to bring us this truth. You can help him pay for his legal fees by donating to the links below:
To Contact Abrien:
[email protected]
Donate / Help Abrien and his family
https://gofund.me/059ce994
Also PayPal @abrienaguirre

Occupational therapists are health care professionals who work with people of all ages with various health issues. They work to adapt surroundings and tasks to help people live better with disabilities, injuries, or illnesses. They work in many different settings such as clinics, hospitals, and nursing facilities.

Puppet Governor Ige’s dictatorial vaccine mandates have backfired on the covid narrative as state and federal employees, healthcare workers, hotel industry workers, and other folks risk losing their jobs for not wanting to get the experimental gene therapy injection. A lot of people are starting to come out and expose the greatest scam of the 21st century as they are forced to move to a freer state on the mainland in order to work and support their families. The medical tyranny is here in Hawaii is coming to a state/city near you. God bless the whistleblowers!
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vaccinejobdeathsfiredoahuinjectionabrien aguirre
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy