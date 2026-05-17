US on path back to catastrophic war against Iran - Daniel Davis, ex-US army officer

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US on path back to catastrophic war against Iran — ex-US army officer
Iran is "not a nut you can crack," former US army officer and analyst Daniel L. Davis says.
Meanwhile, 30 out of Iran’s 33 missile sites are reportedly back in operation, and that doesn’t count those that are located deeper inside the country
Despite that, the situation is heating up as Trump’s personality makes him unable to just walk away from the situation around Iran, he warns.
💬 "So it seems to me we’re back to the likelihood of a catastrophic and self-destructive war," Davis says.