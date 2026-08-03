The Rise of AI Warfare, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the conversation around modern warfare, with autonomous systems, drones, and advanced computing becoming central topics in defense discussions. As technology evolves, questions about strategy, security, regulation, and the role of humans on future battlefields continue to grow. What could these developments mean for the future of global security? Watch the latest interview to explore different perspectives and hear the full discussion behind these emerging trends.
#ArtificialIntelligence #FutureOfWarfare #Technology #Innovation #GlobalSecurity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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