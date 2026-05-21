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NATO jets are again hunting Ukrainian drones over Latvia, performing for the public after Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service issued a warning about Baltic airspace being used for Ukrainian drone operations. Since that warning, the number of these PR stunts has gone up significantly.
🔴 @DDGeopolitics