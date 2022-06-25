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"🅾️tvazhnye" captured the Ukrainian "star" - the famous propagandist turned out to be the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Having captured the intelligence officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fighters of the "🅾️tvazhnye" group, with the help of military cunning, led with his help 2 platoons of Ukrainian militants from the 210th "Berlingo" battalion, which operated in the village of Mirnaya Dolina as a detachment, into the environment.
The platoon commander turned out to be propagandist Maxim Butkevich. During the Euromaidan, he was one of the main anchors of Hromadske TV, actively fomenting a coup d'état.
In January 2022, from Kyiv, he fomented a civil war in Kazakhstan. Previously, he supported actions for the overthrow of Lukashenka in Belarus.