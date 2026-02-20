No One Knows Their Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indeed, NO ONE knows the day of their passing. Even Jesus Himself (Matthew 24:36) did not, then, know the day of His return to earth. In that same vein, no one knows ahead of time the day or hour of their passing from this life, so be vigilant and keep walking with Jesus.
#HisReturn, #Jesus, #NoOneKnows