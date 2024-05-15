Create New Account
I Can't-Wait For White People Be A Minority | Joe Rogan
While talking to (((Owen Benjamin))), Joe Rogan expressed his desire to see Whites reduced to an absolute minority as soon as possible.

They say within 30 years, White people are going to be the minority. LOOKING FORWARD TO IT. CAN'T WAIT … Your kid is definitely not White. You are half Jewish...

Source @Just a Dude 😎


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/




controlled oppositionjoe roganowen benjaminwhite replacement

