The situation remains tense on the Lebanon-Israel border the day before funeral. Video from yesterday, 22nd.

💥🇱🇧 The Israeli military announced an airstrike on border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, claiming it was "aimed at preventing weapons smuggling to Hezbollah."

While Beirut is preparing for tomorrow's funeral ceremony for the leaders of "Hezbollah", the situation remains tense on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Separate episodes of eloquent interaction between local residents and Israel Defense Forces soldiers can be observed on video.

🔻And it's not difficult to draw a conclusion from such a situation - as long as the Israelis maintain a presence on Lebanese territories, the likelihood grows with each passing day that verbal altercations and attempts by locals to approach the barriers will escalate into violent clashes.

