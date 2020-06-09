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Face Masks: Ending the Confusion (MIRRORED)
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631 views • June 09, 2020
Face Masks: Ending the Confusion (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/L8Ryh85Wd8Q
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, investigates the real science behind wearing face masks, discusses the dangers and explains why he won't be wearing a mask.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/L8Ryh85Wd8Q
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, investigates the real science behind wearing face masks, discusses the dangers and explains why he won't be wearing a mask.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
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