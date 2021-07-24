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Wall Street Bribery Mandates Injections
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4112 views • July 24, 2021
Stew Peters of https://redvoicemedia.com is joined by Carlos Cortez of https://www.cortezwm.com/ to break down the market manipulation and mandatory injections.
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