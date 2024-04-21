Munther Isaac Easter Vigil for Gaza 2024

Rev. Munther Isaac delivers an immensely powerful sermon in the Easter Vigil for Gaza from Bethlehem.

Links:

About:

Munther Isaac is a Palestinian Christian pastor and theologian. He now pastors the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem and the Lutheran Church in Beit Sahour. He is also the academic dean of Bethlehem Bible College, and is the director of the highly acclaimed and influential Christ at the Checkpoint conferences. Munther is passionate about issues related to the Palestinian theology.

He speaks locally and internationally and has published numerous articles on issues related to the theology of the land, Palestinian Christians and Palestinian theology, holistic mission and reconciliation. He is the author of “The Other Side of the Wall”, “From Land to Lands, from Eden to the Renewed Earth”, “An Introduction to Palestinian Theology” (in Arabic), a commentary on the book of Daniel (in Arabic), and more recently has published a book on women ordination in the church, also in Arabic. He is also involved in many reconciliation and interfaith forums. He is also a Kairos Palestine board member.

Source:

https://bethbc.edu/Faculty/munther-isaac/