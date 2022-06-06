We Will Not Let the CCP Turn the 1.4 Billion Chinese Into the Enemies of the World

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Mr. Miles Guo sings the song “Chained Dream” live and says: We have been fighting for 5 years. To this day, we are the only ones who dare to say overthrow the Communist Party. We must overthrow the Communist Party! We can’t let the Communist Party turn China into the Shanghai of today, and we can’t let the Communist Party turn 1.4 billion Chinese into the enemies of the world!