Will scalar wave technology heal the world? Heal your body, mind and spirit with infinite energy
Sarita Sol
Published 21 hours ago

#energyhealing #manifesting #healing

In this video I am speaking with Tom Paladino who is using scalar energy to heal people, animals and places. Such an interesting conversation and his info correlates with so much data that I have received from meditating.


To learn more and sign up to try this technology go to https://www.scalarlight.com/


lovehow tohealingmeditationrelationshipslove yourselfquantumhealinghealyour bodyhealingmeditation

