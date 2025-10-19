The first age of mankind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #90; The doctrine of the Dispensation of Gentiles (innocence). This covers the period of seasons and events found inside Genesis 1 into chapter 11. Free will, marriage, family and nationalism were established by GOD. Satan and his army attacked and attempted a one world agenda. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!