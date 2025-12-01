Decemember 1, 2025

Moscow calls Ukraine's attacks on energy sites terrorist actions - aimed at distracting from the corruption scandal in Kiev. This hour, we detail another attempted attack on Russian soil foiled by the FSB. An exclusive report from the frontlines as an RT crew reach the Dnepropetrovsk region as the Russian army continues to make decisive gains. European streets submerged in a wave of pro-Palestinian rallies, with protesters demanding to put an end to genocide. The Israeli Prime Minister appeals for a pardon ahead of the verdict on his corruption cases while a Knesset lawmaker alleges the cabinet's offences go beyond financial misdemeanors.





