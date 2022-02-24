© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marc Girardot: Debunking COVID Myths
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • February 24, 2022
Marc Girardot is a French-American expert who spent his career in the world of tech and biotech. Marc has vast experience in innovation and complex systems, working with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Cisco, Air Liquide, Booz Allen, and Huma. He’s also a regular lecturer and keynote speaker at leading business schools and corporations.
Mr. Girardot is also a member of the organization called Pandemics Data & Analytics (PANDA) which is a multidisciplinary international group seeking to make informative policy changes to the pandemic response.
In an exclusive interview with The New American, Mr. Girardot debunks key COVID myths, including infection fatality rate and COVID vaccines’ effectiveness and safety.
Mr. Girardot makes a powerful argument against vaccinating children, explains the mechanism of vaccines causing injuries and deaths, and discusses the powers of natural immunity against COVID.
Marc can be found on Substack: https://covidmythbuster.substack.com/
Mr. Girardot is also a member of the organization called Pandemics Data & Analytics (PANDA) which is a multidisciplinary international group seeking to make informative policy changes to the pandemic response.
In an exclusive interview with The New American, Mr. Girardot debunks key COVID myths, including infection fatality rate and COVID vaccines’ effectiveness and safety.
Mr. Girardot makes a powerful argument against vaccinating children, explains the mechanism of vaccines causing injuries and deaths, and discusses the powers of natural immunity against COVID.
Marc can be found on Substack: https://covidmythbuster.substack.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.