Two megacities for an inhumane society, trapped in an AI controlled environment without an escape. We were born free to roam this earth and multiply, not to be emprisoned in these concentration like structures where there is no exit. Scripture makes it clear we are living in Satans' times, but Jesus Christ will return and remove Satan from his rule. Do not comply, resist Satans' influence, expose all evil. Resist the devil and he will flee from you. Do not take the mark of the beast or the light will no longer shine in thee. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Wear His armour and carry the shield of righteousness. Pray and repent. God bless you and your families. 🙏