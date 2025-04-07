Nailed Shut MA - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2024

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the psychological horror hardcore band, Nailed Shut MA, while on tour with Renesans and Slamwich. Nailed Shut MA is currently supporting their newest single, sorrow in sin.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 22, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH NAILED SHUT MA:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091329541163

Instagram - https://instagram.com/nailedshutma





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:23 Vehicle 1

00:49 Driver's Area

02:03 Backseat

02:44 Trunk

03:42 Vehicle 2

04:08 Trunk

05:50 Driver's Area

11:01 Backseat





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.



