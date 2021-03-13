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YOUR THOUGHTS ATTRACT WHAT IS COMING TO YOU
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50 views • March 13, 2021
It is the universal law of attraction, that you focus upon becomes, and becomes more, and follows you until you look to a better thought.
Barking dog 24/7 put an end to my podcasting for the week.
It is the universal law of attraction, that you focus upon becomes, and becomes more, and follows you until you look to a better thought.
But what happens in a lot of scenarios most people just become angrier, and then it smoulders to become an emotion, and then to take it out on the dog in some form, this is what creates wars and arguments and illnesses
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Barking dog 24/7 put an end to my podcasting for the week.
It is the universal law of attraction, that you focus upon becomes, and becomes more, and follows you until you look to a better thought.
But what happens in a lot of scenarios most people just become angrier, and then it smoulders to become an emotion, and then to take it out on the dog in some form, this is what creates wars and arguments and illnesses
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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