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ET Productions | This 1967 Audio Recording Reveals Everything!
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61 views • April 02, 2021
ET Productions | This 1967 Audio Recording Reveals Everything!
The Council on Foreign Relations is the American branch of the conspiracy to take over the world and create a world government. The leaders of this group, as well as the leaders of the nation, are all members of the Illuminati and play integral roles in the groups' mission.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
The Council on Foreign Relations is the American branch of the conspiracy to take over the world and create a world government. The leaders of this group, as well as the leaders of the nation, are all members of the Illuminati and play integral roles in the groups' mission.
*I do NOT own this video, nor have created it. It is uploaded here purely for educational purposes. Entertainment from it's viewing is NOT allowed*
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