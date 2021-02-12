© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the Ramakrishna Temple
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • February 12, 2021
During his visit to South Africa in the year 1996, spiritual teacher and peace advocate Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) and a group of his disciples visited the Ramakrishna Temple in Durban (South Africa) on January 20th. The disciples of Ramakrishna sang their songs and the disciples of Sri Chinmoy performed his compositions. Sri Chinmoy also meditated on the statue of Ramakrishna. Filmed by kedarvideo, Switzerland.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.