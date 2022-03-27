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Gorsk Ukraine March 22nd Russian Soldiers Handing Out Humanitarian Aid To Villagers
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31 views • March 27, 2022
Gorsk Ukraine March 22nd Russian Soldiers Handing Out Humanitarian Aid To Villagers
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fOsIY9ioQQ
Russian Soldiers in Ukraine as you've NEVER seen them before!!!!
Graham Phillips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7fOsIY9ioQQ
Russian Soldiers in Ukraine as you've NEVER seen them before!!!!
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