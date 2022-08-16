Disturbing Proof They're Quietly Deleting the Internet...

Are They Essentially Erasing Most Of The Internet?

"What I am about to share with you is incredibly alarming, and so I hope that you will share this article as widely as you can. The Internet has made it possible for us to communicate directly with one another on an absolutely massive scale. For many years it truly served as a very robust “marketplace of ideas”, and it was not difficult to find a multitude of viewpoints on just about any topic that you could possibly imagine. Unfortunately, things have completely changed. As you will see in this article, much of the Internet has essentially been erased at this point. If you don’t understand what I am talking about, just keep reading."

Sources: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWbytHBp0zI

http://endoftheamericandream.com/are-they-essentially-erasing-most-of-the-internet/



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