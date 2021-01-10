© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D.C. Staged Anti Vote Crime Violence - Ashli Babbit Shooting was FAKED
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1736 views • January 10, 2021
The supposed victim of the DC "riot" (peaceful protest against vote crimes, until Antifa infiltrated), Ashli Babbit, is not who she was portrayed to be. She is actually a woman by the name of Ashley Nylen, who works in real life for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
This means her supposed identity as a MAGA hat-wearing teenager was faked from the beginning (later they had to up her age to match her appearance). She is in reality a government employee, whose family seems oriented to leftist climate-change and environmentalist causes so far.
We have much more information about her real life, but are releasing this shorter video first because of the urgency of the election crimes issue.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, faked, hoax, Ashli Babbit, Ashley Babbit, Ashli Babbitt, Ashley Nylen
This means her supposed identity as a MAGA hat-wearing teenager was faked from the beginning (later they had to up her age to match her appearance). She is in reality a government employee, whose family seems oriented to leftist climate-change and environmentalist causes so far.
We have much more information about her real life, but are releasing this shorter video first because of the urgency of the election crimes issue.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, faked, hoax, Ashli Babbit, Ashley Babbit, Ashli Babbitt, Ashley Nylen
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.