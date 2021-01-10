D.C. Staged Anti Vote Crime Violence - Ashli Babbit Shooting was FAKED

The supposed victim of the DC "riot" (peaceful protest against vote crimes, until Antifa infiltrated), Ashli Babbit, is not who she was portrayed to be. She is actually a woman by the name of Ashley Nylen, who works in real life for the Colorado Department of Transportation.



This means her supposed identity as a MAGA hat-wearing teenager was faked from the beginning (later they had to up her age to match her appearance). She is in reality a government employee, whose family seems oriented to leftist climate-change and environmentalist causes so far.



We have much more information about her real life, but are releasing this shorter video first because of the urgency of the election crimes issue.



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