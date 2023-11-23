2 Month Old Puppy Beaten to Paralyzed By Owner, Never Gives Up Fighting To Stand Up High

Animal Rescue Center-LiuLi





【Our team is committed to protecting the rights and interests of animals, so there is not any form of animal abuse in the video and we ensure that there is no harm or discomfort to animals during the video production.】 In order to help the animals in Animal Rescue Center, you can help them with this:

Rescue Time: 22.01.12





On behalf of all the poor animals in Animal Rescue Center, Thank all of you, it's your kindness that saves each life of poor animals

We are an officially certified non-profit private rescue organization. We welcome all friends who love animals and want to rescue animals to come to our rescue center to visit the 3,000 animals we rescued

Rescue Center Name: Harbin City Li Liu Small Animals Rescue Center

Located in the cold northeastern city of Harbin, where stray animals and slaughter/breeding farms are flooded, you can imagine how difficult it is to rescue.





It has been 16 years since she began to rescue small animals in 2006, and Liu Li is moving forward.

Caring for stray animals, and wishing every little life to be treated tenderly by the world.

