Here’s Why You Need To Be Careful With Distilled Liquor
Only good drinkers know this… 👇
In this video, Edward Slingerland, the author of the book, “Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization”, reveals why you need to be careful when drinking distilled liquor.
According to Edward, there’s a reason why you must only drink one whiskey at a time… 🥃
He explains that distilled liquor contains STRONGER ethanol than the average alcoholic beverage, which can get you drunk way faster than normal.
And in some extreme cases, overconsumption of distilled liquor may lead to lethal consequences! ⚠️
Keywords
healthaluminumdrinks
