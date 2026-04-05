Draco Abductions & Mind Control - Rebecca Rose Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/04/05/draco-abductions/





In Part 1, Rebecca Rose details her lifelong experiences as a galactic experiencer, including childhood abductions by Draco and German entities, work in moon-based genetics labs connected to Dulce, and being engineered as a cyborg on Mars. She discusses her family's deep state ties, dark occult rituals, and the trauma that triggered memory recovery after her father's death, including a 2012 car accident that unlocked suppressed memories of being twinned at Great Lakes Naval Base and subjected to military mind control programs.





In Part 2 James Bartley talks about the war in Iran, The state of UFO Research, Milabs and much more.