Finance Minister of Israel Bezalel Smotrich announces that Israel will begin expanding its borders into Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, in alignment with the Greater Israel Project.





He says this is the only viable solution to ensure Israel is well protected.





He adds that many more settlements will be established in the near future.





"There will be a lot of work for all of us after the war."





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