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14. China Scenario -- Cuts from Dr. David Martin Interview (Star of Plandemic: INDOCTORNATION)
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67 views • September 17, 2020
Full Video: https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/
Topic of Each Cut:
1. Moderna
2. Moderna History
3. Moderna and Dr. Fauci
4. Moderna Vaccine?
5. Investigate Moderna and Dr. Fauci
6. Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci
7. Political Tool?
8. Dr. Fauci’s Narrative
9. Belief in Vaccines
10. First Day of School
11. GOOGLE Search?
12. Interview with Mikki Willis
13. CDC Lied
14. China Scenario
More Resources: https://scripturalscrutiny.com/2020/08/02/covideo-digest/
Topic of Each Cut:
1. Moderna
2. Moderna History
3. Moderna and Dr. Fauci
4. Moderna Vaccine?
5. Investigate Moderna and Dr. Fauci
6. Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci
7. Political Tool?
8. Dr. Fauci’s Narrative
9. Belief in Vaccines
10. First Day of School
11. GOOGLE Search?
12. Interview with Mikki Willis
13. CDC Lied
14. China Scenario
More Resources: https://scripturalscrutiny.com/2020/08/02/covideo-digest/
Keywords
corruptioncdcgooglepresidential electionwhonihbill gatescriminal conspiracymodernaconflict of interestfollow the moneycoronaviruschina viruscovidplandemicmikki willisdr tony fauciindoctornationralph baricdr david martinenhancement of functionpatent infringementnovember surprisecriminal prosecutionchimeric research
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