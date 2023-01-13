Quo Vadis





Jan 13, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Pedro Regis for January 10 and 12, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of your sufferings.





You are walking towards a future of pain and great persecutions.





Bend your knees in prayer, for only thus can you bear the weight of the cross.





The great war will cause pain and division in the House of God and many fervent in faith will retreat out of fear.





Courage!





Do not allow the flame of faith to extinguish within you.





Whatever happens, trust in Jesus.





After the pain, will come the joy. Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Also, here is the message of Our Lady for January 12, 2023.





Dear children, Babel will grow everywhere because of the bad shepherds and those who do not remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church will walk in spiritual darkness.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





I ask you to be faithful to My Son Jesus.





He is your One True Saviour.





Do not move away from the path I have pointed out to you.





God is in a hurry.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





Turn around.





My Lord loves you and waits for you.





Do not forget: In your hands, the Holy Rosary and the Holy Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-8-WDaoqJA



