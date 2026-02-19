© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/escaping-energy-poverty-solutionswatch/
Did somebody say "small modular, molten fuel salt, thorium fuel cycle, thermal spectrum, breeder reactors"? Well, guess what? Somebody said it. And maybe it's happening soon! So, what does that mean? Good question! Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to Thomas Pedersen of Copenhagen Atomics about their next gen small modular reactors and how independent communities of the future will be powered.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.