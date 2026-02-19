BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Escaping Energy Poverty - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
What is happening
9759 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
57 views • 1 day ago

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/escaping-energy-poverty-solutionswatch/


Did somebody say "small modular, molten fuel salt, thorium fuel cycle, thermal spectrum, breeder reactors"? Well, guess what? Somebody said it. And maybe it's happening soon! So, what does that mean? Good question! Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to Thomas Pedersen of Copenhagen Atomics about their next gen small modular reactors and how independent communities of the future will be powered.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Keywords
reporttechnologyaicontroloiljames corbettnuclearfreesolutionswatchescaping energy povertysmall modularmolten fuel saltthorium thorium fuel cyclethermal spectrumbreeder reactors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

Willow Tohi
Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your &#8220;healthy&#8221; drink may be harming you

The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your “healthy” drink may be harming you

Evangelyn Rodriguez
From hive to healing: The ancient bee product gaining modern medical validation

From hive to healing: The ancient bee product gaining modern medical validation

Willow Tohi
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: New research suggests mRNA vaccines target crucial gut bacteria

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: New research suggests mRNA vaccines target crucial gut bacteria

Jacob Thomas
Unseen risks: Study uncovers cancer-linked chemicals in majority of hair extensions

Unseen risks: Study uncovers cancer-linked chemicals in majority of hair extensions

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy