SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/escaping-energy-poverty-solutionswatch/





Did somebody say "small modular, molten fuel salt, thorium fuel cycle, thermal spectrum, breeder reactors"? Well, guess what? Somebody said it. And maybe it's happening soon! So, what does that mean? Good question! Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to Thomas Pedersen of Copenhagen Atomics about their next gen small modular reactors and how independent communities of the future will be powered.





ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.