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Creators of CoVid19 & Jab_ GUILTY of Crimes Against Humanity - Karen Kingston _ Doug Billings
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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664 views • August 02, 2021
21st July, 2021 - Here is Part 4 of 6 of Doug Billings interview of Karen Kingston. Here she outlines her reasons why the creators of CoVid19 and the Jab are guilty of Crimes against Humanity.

Support Doug Billings by purchasing a membership package from his website. In the age of Big Tech censorship and corporate fascism, we need independent voices like Doug Billings to survive and thrive. Thank you in advance. https://dougbillings.us/membership-subscription-plans/

Original Source : https://dougbillings.us/video/creators-of-covid19-the-jab-guilty-of-worst-crime-in-human-history/
Powerpoint Presentation : https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.01-01.06-redvoicemedia-61069c71579fe.pptx

Citations :
https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/vaccines/tiny-tweak-behind-COVID-19/98/i38 - 'The Tiny Tweak Behind Covid-19 Vaccines'
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6483/1260 - "Cryo-EM structure of the 2019-nCoV spike in the prefusion conformation"
https://cen.acs.org/pharmaceuticals/drug-delivery/Without-lipid-shells-mRNA-vaccines/99/i8 - "Without these lipid shells, there would be no mRNA vaccines for Covid-19"
https://www.sinopeg.com/2-polyethylene-glycol-2000-n-n-ditetradecylacetamide-alc-0159-cas-1849616-42-7_p477.html
https://www.sinopeg.com/4-hydroxybutyl-azanediyl-bis-hexane-6-1-diyl-bis-2-hexyldecanoate-alc-0315-cas-2036272-55-4_p476.html
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-pfizer-biontech-vaccine-for-covid-19/summary-public-assessment-report-for-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine - UK Regulatory Approval for Pfizer Vaccine
https://www.docdroid.net/xq0Z8B0/pfizer-report-japanese-government-pdf
https://patentscope.wipo.int/beta/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020160397&;tab=PCTBIBLIO - "Moderna/NIH WIPO 2020/160397 Patent"
https://www.dovepress.com/getfile.php?fileID=27376 - "Reduced graphene oxide - silver nanoparticle nanocomposite: a potential anticancer nanotherapy"
Keywords
crimes against humanitypfizerspoiler alertcovid vaccineskaren kingstonpoisonous death sentencedeadly vaxxen
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