Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Pence Dictionary Definition - Donald Trump is Stupid
Published 16 hours ago

Chumps veep said this about American cities... Mike Pence is the dictionary definition of "dips**t". One of Chumps first decisions was picking this dips**t to be veep. This dips**t was also the covid czar and here is the dips**t covid czar acting like he is getting a shot. Chump chose this dips**t for veep because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #mikepence #concern #vicepresident #dictionary #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

