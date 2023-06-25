Set a Seal-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 25 2023

For the Christian, the Holy Spirit Is the Seal--the Seal of Our Inheritance. Of the Several Ways God the Father Sealed His Son Jesus Christ, We Are Also Sealed. More Examples of the Applications of a Seal, Notably for the Purpose of Security.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.