Set a Seal-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JUNE 25 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published a day ago

For the Christian, the Holy Spirit Is the Seal--the Seal of Our Inheritance. Of the Several Ways God the Father Sealed His Son Jesus Christ, We Are Also Sealed. More Examples of the Applications of a Seal, Notably for the Purpose of Security.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

