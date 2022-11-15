Australian PM Albanese meets fake Joe Biden.

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⚠️Anthony Albanese - Diary for the Australian People⚠️
In this video, Anthony Albanese meets Joe Biden.
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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