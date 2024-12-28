COVID shot, boosters, flu shot and Bird Flu?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Brannon Howes: Do you have any indication as to what is in their bird flu vaccine? And do you have any indication what a person who've been loaded up with the COVID shot boosters, who would get the bird flu shot, what that would do?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It's exactly the same. It's pathogenic priming. And the bird flu H1N1 was actually in the 2009, right after our paper came out, showing how this did this. Another false flag. The 2017 Gatti paper shows you all of the garbage, all of the heavy metal, all of the viruses, all of the Nano bots, all of the chimeras in every single shot.

So yes, this is just the next pathogenic priming event. Since you already got the little mRNA from monkey mouse, cow, horse, bird, as you mentioned. Come on, we made flu vaccines in chicken eggs until 2009 and we couldn't do that anymore. Why? Because when our paper was published, showing them mRNA from monkey mice, the cows, pigs, in every shot, aborted fetal from another human, it will cause auto inflammatory... It's not autoimmune disease, because you don't attack yourself. You're being poisoned.





