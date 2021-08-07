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Dr Reiner Fuellmich | Updates from Australia ~ August 6, 2021
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1220 views • August 07, 2021
Dr Reiner Fuellmich | Updates from Australia ~ August 6, 2021 (English)
Clip from: Sitzung 64 - Medienkritik war gestern - Corona Ausschuss - 06.08.2021 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dLLAwf1Teo&;t=181s
Lawyer & Criminologist Tony Nikolic and Prof Rocco Loiacono.
Rocco Loiacono is a senior lecturer at Curtin University Law School in Perth, Australia, and is a translator from Italian to English. His work on translation, linguistics, and law have been widely published in peer-reviewed journals.Prof. Gigi Foster (Professor of Economics at the University of New South Wales,)Der Corona Ausschuss wurde von vier RechtsanwältInnen gegründet. Er führt eine Beweisaufnahme zur Corona-Krise und den Maßnahmen durch. Erfahren Sie mehr über den Ausschuss: https://corona-ausschuss.deAnonyme Hinweise an den Corona-Ausschuss: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Ausschuss: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmediahttps://corona-ausschuss.de/spenden/
Nur durch Ihre Spende ist die Arbeit des Ausschusses möglich.
Spendenbescheinigungen können wir derzeit leider noch nicht ausstellen.Rechtsanwalt Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Verwendungszweck: “Spende Corona-Ausschuss”
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. 

Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Updates from Australia, Tony Nikolic,  Prof Rocco Loiacono,  Prof Gigi Foster, August 6 2021
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dr reiner fuellmichtony nikolicupdates from australiaprof rocco loiaconoprof gigi fosteraugust 6 2021
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