WHO HAS MORE GODS?

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With every person I awoke with this illustration years ago, I think I scared ten away, ha ha! ... themsves unable to admit this reality to themselves ten years back. But now its a different story. Nearly my whole town and even the people in our international circles understand this with an acceptance that is just as common as accepting that Anthony Fauci is not really an expert at anything but lying. 😄 Reality is becoming harder and harder to ignore these days my friends!