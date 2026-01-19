From Blackouts To Breakthroughs: Russia Intensifies Offensive As Kyiv’s Grid Collapses

Kyiv is switching to a 16-hour power outage schedule. In addition to the damage to substations and thermal power plants, numerous cascading accidents that cannot be quickly repaired are exacerbating the situation. Kyiv’s residents are urged to evacuate the city if possible.

In the Sumy region, the Russian army has established a new foothold in Komarovka, a village east of the city of Glukhov. Ukrainian troops have retreated from their positions in several areas. The Russian command is apparently taking advantage of the transfer of all Ukrainian reserves to Kupyansk.

North of Kupyansk, Russian troops have made gains on several sections of the front. Ukrainian units were driven out of their positions north and south of Krasne Pershe. Russian troops have also taken up new positions in the Dvurechnaya area.

Fierce fighting continues in the city itself. There is no clear front line — the entire city is a gray zone. Despite a massive concentration of reserves, Ukrainian troops have been unable to capture the city for nearly a month.

Intense fighting continues along the front lines in the Slavyansk area. On January 17, the Russian assault units captured the village of Privolye.

Russian troops completely cleared the northern shore of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir, and the following day their assault units entered a suburb of Konstantinovka.

North of Gulyaipole, Russian troops captured Pryluky on January 17, prompting Ukrainian forces to abandon their positions north of Svyatopetrovka. This was the last Ukrainian army stronghold on this section of the front. It is now certain that the Ukrainian line of defense along the Gaichur River has completely collapsed. The Russian army now controls the entire 20-kilometer section of Ukrainian fortifications.

On January 18, Russian paratroopers launched an offensive along the front line in the Zaporizhzhia area. They made significant progress in the direction of Orekhov, a key Ukrainian defense hub.

For the first time, the southern part of Zaporizhzhia was hit by a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system. The target was an industrial zone containing drone assembly shops, warehouses, and equipment shelters.

Over the past couple of days, the Russian army has increased its activity on many sections of the front. It is likely that the Russian command has finished a significant reorganization and is now prepared for further advancement.

https://southfront.press/russia-intensifies-offensive-as-kyiv-grid-collapses/