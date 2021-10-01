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COMPLIANCE DO YOUR RESEARCH
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0 view • October 01, 2021
So many have been totally brainwashed by TV, social Media, Newspapers, and Magazines. Your mind has been under attack by the Globalist Propaganda. These are not a "vaccine". They are a very evil bio-weapon. I know we can't save every life but I'm praying I can save yours. You are my Sister, My Brother, My Son, My Daughter, and I love you. I pray Gods Blessings for you today. In Jesus name, Amen
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