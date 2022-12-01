Lara Logan - The child sex trafficking/Fentanyl explosion in the U.S.

👉 Source: https://tinyurl.com/muzyr2uv





Lara Logan discusses the child sex trafficking explosion in the U.S. and the use of Fentanyl, a powerful narcotic used to steal and enslave children, how we are currently under NWO policies and 5th Generation Warfare. She is a Board member of America’s Future, an organization dedicated to eradicating the drug and child sex trafficking scourge in our country.





