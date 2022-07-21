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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/healing-broken-hearts-and-hearing-the-lord/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "We are in an exciting time of crossing into a new season of breakthrough. In this episode of Spirit Connection, I tell you what The LORD showed me about the mysteries of suffering, sickness and death."