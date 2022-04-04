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Holistic Approaches to managing pain-Dr. Ron Dushkins explains in Gary Null PAIN interview
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30 views • April 04, 2022
Super good, several illustrative stories. A few zinger statements at the end- Dr. Ron is saying this in 1996, certainly applies in the here and now.
The 70 year old man needed touch!
The 70 year old man needed touch!
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