Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Turkish Tourist Attempts to Stab jEEW Soldier in Occupied Jerusalem
channel image
CreeperStatus
22 Subscribers
35 views
Published 17 hours ago

Turkish Tourist Attempts to Stab jEEW Soldier in Occupied Jerusalem


The moment Turkish tourist, Hassan Saklanan stabbed an Israeli soldier in Occupied Jerusalem, he arrived yesterday through jordan from turkey. 2014/04/30


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Turkish, tourist, stabbing, stabs, IDF, soldier, IOF, IGF, Israel, Jew, Jews, attempted murder, killed, died, Hassan Saklanan,

Keywords
soldierisraeljewsdiedjewattempted murderkilledstatusstabbingidftouristturkishcreeperstabsigfceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraeliofcreeperstatuscreeper statushassan saklanan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket