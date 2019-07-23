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23Jul19 Boris Thanks May For Making Him Prime Minister
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22 views • July 23, 2019
Boris Johnson thanks Theresa May as he becomes PM. Nigel Farage will be thanking Boris for making him PM if BREXIT isn’t done. Then, DARPA is moving to control crowds & military is doing secret drills around Washington but don’t expect anything to be done to protect the border; AOC whines about the trauma of foreign children separated from parents who endangered them at the border as NO ONE cares about American children abused by CPS & foster care except one attorney, jailed for speaking out. And, the American pastor jailed by Turkey can’t believe the persecution of Christians by LGBT after he returns to America after 23 year absence.
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