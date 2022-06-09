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800 CIVILIANS TAKEN HOSTAGE BY UKRAINIAN NAZIS IN AZOT PLANT IN SEVERODONETSK – REPORT
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76 views • June 09, 2022
- https://southfront.org/800-civilians-taken-hostage-in-azot-plant-in-severodonetsk-report/ :
About 800 civilians are “sheltering” at the Azot chemical plant in the city of Severodonetsk. This was reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing the lawyer of the owner of the enterprise.
“About 800 civilians took refuge in the shelters of the Azot chemical plant owned by Dmytro Firtash’s Group DF,” the lawyer of the Ukrainian tycoon Lanny J. Davis said in a statement. According to the statement, the civilians include about 200 out of 3,000 factory workers and about 600 residents of Severodonetsk. He was reportedly talking about the employees of the plant, who are also responsible for the vital processes of the chemical enterprise. A large number of chemicals are stored on the Azot plant, the detonation of which can cause damage to the city and the several regions.
-While Russian forces are advancing in Severodonetsk and DECISIVE BATTLE FOR SEVERODONETSK GAINING MOMENTUM (VIDEOS) : https://southfront.org/decisive-battle-for-severodonetsk-gaining-momentum-videos/
About 800 civilians are “sheltering” at the Azot chemical plant in the city of Severodonetsk. This was reported by the Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing the lawyer of the owner of the enterprise.
“About 800 civilians took refuge in the shelters of the Azot chemical plant owned by Dmytro Firtash’s Group DF,” the lawyer of the Ukrainian tycoon Lanny J. Davis said in a statement. According to the statement, the civilians include about 200 out of 3,000 factory workers and about 600 residents of Severodonetsk. He was reportedly talking about the employees of the plant, who are also responsible for the vital processes of the chemical enterprise. A large number of chemicals are stored on the Azot plant, the detonation of which can cause damage to the city and the several regions.
-While Russian forces are advancing in Severodonetsk and DECISIVE BATTLE FOR SEVERODONETSK GAINING MOMENTUM (VIDEOS) : https://southfront.org/decisive-battle-for-severodonetsk-gaining-momentum-videos/
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