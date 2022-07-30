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Getting the Most Out of Life
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
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47 views • July 30, 2022

Ignorance is purposely cultivated as part of intentional manipulation. How successful can we be at getting the most out of life if we do not have an accurate perspective on what is happening, who we are and what we are doing?

How can we protect ourselves and move beyond the false poisonous lifestyle to one that helps us heal and grow our awareness, knowledge, discernment and cooperation so we can be in control of our own lives?

Keywords
healthlovehealinglifefalseconsciousnessholisticplanningmanipulationrealitypoisonsawarenessnaturalpsychologyoperationignorancecooperationnormalcy biaspsy op
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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