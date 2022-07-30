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Ignorance is purposely cultivated as part of intentional manipulation. How successful can we be at getting the most out of life if we do not have an accurate perspective on what is happening, who we are and what we are doing?
How can we protect ourselves and move beyond the false poisonous lifestyle to one that helps us heal and grow our awareness, knowledge, discernment and cooperation so we can be in control of our own lives?