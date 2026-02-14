The Narcoführer met with his American sugar daddies in Munich.

Adding:

Zelensky’s statements have long descended into delusion. That’s how Maria Zakharova reacted to his latest remarks about postponing elections.

“One moment he’s urging everyone to organize the electoral process. The next, in a split second, he either changes his mind or pushes the elections back.”

Adding: Zelensky's statement:

Russia is initiating elections during the war to get rid of me. They decided that this is the easiest and quickest way. Therefore, I believe that the idea of holding elections during the war is primarily a Russian position, - Zelensky